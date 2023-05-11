Chelsea star Joao Felix is interested in spending another season in England, but the forward might not extend his stay at Stamford Bridge as he wants Champions League football, it has been claimed in Spain.

The 23-year-old forward joined Chelsea on loan in the winter transfer window from Atletico Madrid and the Blues agreed to cover his salary until the end of the season.

Felix was a regular starter under Chelsea’s former boss Graham Potter, but Frank Lampard’s arrival has seen him lose his place in the starting line-up.

The Portuguese international has found the net for the Blues three times so far this season and his performances have garnered positive reviews.

Chelsea have struggled this season in front of goal, and they will look to strengthen their forward line in the summer.

It has been suggested that the London outfit might be interested in keeping Felix at the club for next season.

And acocrding to Spanish radio station COPE’s Partidazo de COPE programme the Portuguese is keen on extending his stay in England with a new loan.

However, it might not necessarily be at Chelsea as Felix is keen to make sure he is playing Champions League football.

The forward has accepted he may start pre-season at Atletico Madrid and it remains to be seen when and if he moves.