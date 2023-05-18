LAFC midfielder Jose Cifuentes and Rangers are confident that a deal will materialise soon, as talks between the two parties have entered a crucial stage, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Rangers, who are sitting second in the championship split of the Scottish Premiership, are set to finish the season trophyless.

The Gers are expected to revamp their squad over the summer, and their boss Michael Beale asserted so after his side’s Scottish Cup semi-final defeat at the hands of Celtic.

The Light Blues are continuing negotiations with several players amid the likely departures of some of their key players at the end of this season.

The Ibrox outfit are also keen to secure the services of LAFC midfielder Cifuentes, who represents Ecuador at international level.

It is claimed that talks between Cifuentes and Rangers are at an advanced stage and all parties involved now have real confidence a deal will be done soon.

Cifuentes has so far made 14 appearances for LAFC this season in all competitions and has been booked only once, besides bagging one goal and three assists.

The agents of the LAFC midfielder met the Gers a few days ago amid the prospect of Rangers bolstering various positions on the pitch, as the Glasgow outfit are looking not to replicate another gloomy season like this term.