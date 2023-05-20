The agent of Crystal Palace attacker Wilfried Zaha has just left a meeting with Fenerbahce in Istanbul as the Turkish side explore signing his client.

Zaha is out of contract at Crystal Palace in the summer and the Eagles are keen to keep hold of him.

The attacker may decide to try something new though and will not be short of options if he does opt to leave Selhurst Park.

His agent is exploring what options will be on the table for his client and, according to Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, has just left a meeting with Fenerbahce.

Zaha’s representative let the Turkish side know what the Crystal Palace man’s demands would be and then departed.

It is claimed that Fenerbahce will now consider their position and get back to Zaha’s agent.

A switch to Turkey with Fenerbahce could appeal to Zaha as the Yellow Canaries sit second in the Turkish Super Lig and will have European football to offer next season.

Landing Zaha would be a coup for Fenerbahce, but it remains to be seen if they will be able to push a deal over the line.