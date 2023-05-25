Manchester United and Liverpool target Mason Mount is yet to have any direct contact with incoming Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino as he edges closer to the exit door at Stamford Bridge his summer, according to the Evening Standard.

Mount has a year left on his contract with the Blues and negotiations over a new deal have not gone according to plan.

The midfielder wants a significant pay rise but so far Chelsea are yet to offer him a contract that would get close to satisfying his demands.

Pochettino, who is set to be named Chelsea manager soon, is in favour of keeping Mount at Stamford Bridge, but he is yet to exert his influence on the negotiations.

It has been claimed that there has not been any direct contact between Mount and the incoming Chelsea manager so far.

There has been dialogue between Chelsea and the player’s representatives over the last few weeks.

But Chelsea are yet to offer him a follow-up contract that is better than their last year-long extension with a pay rise proposal.

Liverpool are interested in Mount as they look at a midfield rebuild, but Manchester United have emerged as big contenders for his signature.