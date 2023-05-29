Leeds United defender Ramus Kristensen has not ruled out staying at Elland Road despite the side being relegated to the Championship.

Kristensen joined Leeds from Red Bull Salzburg last summer and featured 26 times in the Premier League this season.

He is part of the Leeds squad who have finished 19th in the Premier League table and are now preparing for life in the Championship next season.

Leeds are expecting an exodus of several players during the summer transfer window and Kristensen’s future is also expected to come under the scanner.

But the defender indicated that he could continue in the Championship with Leeds next season.

Kristensen admitted that the reality is that Leeds will be in the second tier and is preparing for it until he hears something else.

The defender told Swedish broadcaster Viaplay: “I have a long contract left, and it may well be that this is not what I had imagined.

“I must be the first one to say that it was not.

“The realities are such we have to play in the Championship and intend to stick to the realities until I am introduced to some new ones.

“That is probably the best answer I can give right now.”

It remains to be seen whether Leeds decide to keep hold of Kristensen or look to offload him in this summer’s transfer window.