Former MLS star Alejandro Moreno has insisted that Jesse Marsch bet on American players producing the goods at Leeds United and when they did not it added to his troubles.

Marsch was appointed at the business end of the last season to avoid relegation, which he successfully managed to do, however, a poor first half to the new campaign got him sacked in early February this year.

The ex-Leeds manager brought in three American midfielders during the course of the season to help the team, however, the Whites did not manage to hit the heights expected and collapsed in the latter stages of the campaign.

Moreno thinks that Marsch bringing in three players from his country has played a part in the Whites’ relegation narrative.

He stressed even though only the American players are not responsible for Leeds’s drop, Marsch’s over-dependence on Tyler Adams, Brenden Aaronson and Weston McKennie cost Leeds the season.

“This was an early bet made by Jesse Marsch saying I’m going to bet on the American players”, Moreno said on ESPN FC.

“This is not necessarily on the American players themselves, but it is a part of the narrative.

“You bring all of these guys and if you do well, well it’s great for everybody.

“But if you don’t then you lose your job if you’re Jesse Marsch and then these players are not providing the productivity and results you would want.”

Leeds are keen to hold on to Adams, who missed the last part of the season due to an injury, but it is unclear whether Aaronson, who has a relegation release clause, will stay.

McKennie is set to return to his parent club Juventus following the end of his loan stint at Leeds.