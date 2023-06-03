Benfica are yet to give up on the pursuit of Arsenal and Liverpool-linked midfielder Orkun Kokcu, it has been claimed in Portugal.

Kokcu, 22, captains Dutch champions Feyenoord and has been on the books at the club since 2018.

Considered a midfield asset, the Turkish international further furnished his on-field reputation this season and he played in 46 matches for the Dutch outfit while bagging 12 goals and five assists.

His commanding presence on the pitch has intrigued several clubs, including the big guns such as Benfica, Liverpool and Arsenal.

Both Arsenal and Liverpool are looking to boost their midfield ranks ahead of next season’s campaign and have a keen eye on the Turkish gem.

And according to Portuguese sports daily A Bola, Benfica are not giving up on their pursuit of Kokcu despite being wary of his potential €40m price tag, which acts as a stumbling block for the Portuguese champions moving for the Turkish talent.

It is suggested that Benfica are aware of the expectedly fierce competition for the Feyenoord asset, as they are not unfamiliar with the financial power of both Arsenal and Liverpool.

Now it remains to be seen whether the Portuguese champions can see off English competition for Kokcu or look elsewhere to add to their midfield ranks this summer.