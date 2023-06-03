Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain have Manchester United tracked teenage midfielder Arthur Vermeeren on their radar, it has been claimed in Belgium.

The 18-year-old midfielder has established himself in the Royal Antwerp first-team this season and has made 33 senior appearances for the club.

His performances in the Belgian top flight have piqued the interest of clubs across Europe with Manchester United and Barcelona believed to be tracking him.

But they are not the only two European clubs who have been keeping their eyes peeled on him.

According to Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad, Manchester City and PSG are also interested in the teenage midfielder.

Vermeeren is being tracked by both the European giants ahead of the summer and his future at the club is under the scanner.

Antwerp want to hold on to him but there are suggestions it could be out of their hands if his suitors formalise offers for him.

The player admitted that he is not planning to leave the club this summer but conceded that he cannot guarantee anything.

He said: “Not everything in the newspapers is true.

“I am not at all concerned about leaving this summer. [But] I can’t promise anything, football is too uncertain a world for that, everything changes quickly.

“But again, now I don’t have that in my head.”

Vermeeren has more than three years left on his current contract and Antwerp want him to stay for now.