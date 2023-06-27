Fulham are confident that they will be able to keep hold of Joao Palhinha, despite strong interest from West Ham United in signing him, according to the Evening Standard.

The 27-year-old made his presence felt in the Premier League last season, finishing the season with as many as 35 league appearances and scoring three goals.

His performances did not fail to catch the attention of other clubs with David Moyes’ West Ham side looking at him as they attempt to replace Declan Rice.

The Hammers have identified Palhinha as a target, with Rice widely expected to be sold amid interest from Arsenal and Manchester City.

However, Fulham are not keen on letting the player go and are confident about their ability to keep hold of the player.

They currently have Palhinha contracted until the summer of 2027 and hold the option of extending his stay by one more year.

And Fulham believe that despite West Ham being interested, they can hold off the Hammers and keep hold of Palhinha.

Last season was the defensive midfielder’s first season in England having joined the club from Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon for a fee in the region of £20m.