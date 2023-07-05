Anderlecht and AEK Athens are prepared to offer more money to Sergi Canos and Brentford for a potential transfer but the player is still favouring a move to Valencia.

The out-of-favour Spanish winger spent last season on loan at Olympiacos and is not part of Thomas Frank’s plans moving forward.

Brentford are open to offers for a player who is in the final year of his contract and Valencia have been in talks to sign him; they want to sign Canos for free.

But it has been claimed that two more clubs in the form of Anderlecht and AEK Athens have joined the race to sign Canos.

According to Spanish outlet Relevo, the two clubs have offered better terms to Canos than Valencia for a transfer this summer.

Anderlecht and AEK Athens are also ready to offer money in terms of a fee to Brentford for a proposed deal.

But Canos is still keen to return to Spain and his priority is to join Valencia in the ongoing transfer window.

Los Che have agreed personal terms with the player, but if Brentford feel they can get a fee for him then they will not let him go for free.

The Bees are open to letting Canos move on this summer.