Barcelona are growing increasingly concerned about the fact that Tottenham Hotspur linked Clement Lenglet has yet to be sold, despite talks having been held with Spurs.

Lenglet spent last season on loan at Tottenham and is a player that Barcelona would like to now cash in on to bring in funds.

A return to Spurs has been a concrete option for the defender and talks between the two sides have been held.

However, according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, Tottenham want to pay far less than Barcelona’s €15m asking price and as such the discussions have not progressed.

Other sides are also interested, but not at Barcelona’s asking price and the Catalans are now growing concerned about the situation.

Lenglet’s departure is not on track and he could end up stuck at the Camp Nou.

The club could, as a result of the situation, even consider letting Lenglet leave on another loan deal.

In the event the defender is loaned out again though, Barcelona would not want to pay part of his salary and would want the other club to shoulder the full burden.

Whether Tottenham, who have yet to sign a centre-back, might be tempted by another loan for Lenglet remains to be seen.