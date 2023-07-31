Demarai Gray is pushing for his exit from Everton as Fulham haggle over agreeing on a deal to sign him this summer, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Gray played a crucial role in helping Everton to stay afloat in the Premier League last season but is in the final year of his contract.

Everton are reluctant to sell him and have already rejected an approach from Besiktas but the player wants to move on from Goodison Park.

He would prefer to stay in England and Fulham are interested in getting their hands on the player.

However, it has been claimed Fulham’s offers are still below what Everton would want from his sale.

But it has been suggested that the player now pushing for his exit and has been growing increasingly impatient.

With less than two weeks left before the start of the season, Gray wants his future sorted out soon and is keen on the move to Fulham.

Everton want to make as much as possible from his sale but Fulham’s offers are below the £10m mark.

With the player keen on the move, Fulham are haggling over to try to get a deal done at a discount.