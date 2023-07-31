Everton winger Demarai Gray would prefer to stay in England if he leaves Goodison Park this summer, according to The Athletic.

The attacker played a key role in helping Everton to survive in the Premier League but has been heavily linked with a move away from the club this summer.

He has entered the final year of his contract at Everton and the club could raise some much-needed cash to reinvest in the squad.

But the Toffees are reluctant to lose the player and have already rejected an approach from Turkish giants Besiktas.

It has been claimed that the winger would prefer to continue in England if he leaves Everton this summer.

Gray would prefer to play in the Premier League even if he moves on from Everton in the ongoing transfer window.

Crystal Palace and West Ham are amongst the clubs who are believed to be interested.

He is also attracting interest from Saudi Arabia but Premier League interest is likely to receive priority from the winger.