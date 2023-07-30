Everton would likely be reluctant to lose Demarai Gray this summer, despite a host of clubs being keen on him, according to the Daily Mail.

Gray played his part last season as Everton successfully battled to stay afloat in the Premier League, but he is into his final year at Goodison Park.

Several clubs are alive to Gray’s contractual situation and are exploring a raid on Everton to snap him up.

Everton could raise much needed cash by selling the winger, but it is suggested they would likely be reluctant to lose his services.

Gray provided Everton with a creative spark last term, while he also chipped in with four crucial Premier League goals in a low-scoring side.

Turkish side Besiktas have asked about Gray’s situation at Everton.

Crystal Palace, who have lost Wilfried Zaha, and West Ham, are also credited with an interest in the 27-year-old.

Gray has now made 75 appearances across all competitions for Everton and if he remains at Goodison next term he could reach the 100 matches in a blue shirt milestone.