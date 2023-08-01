QPR are holding talks with both Nottingham Forest and Peterborough United as they look to sign Josh Knight and Steve Cook, according to the Sunday Mirror.

The R’s are working hard to strengthen their squad as the start of the new Championship season looms.

Defence is an area QPR feel needs attention and they are keen on Nottingham Forest’s Cook and Peterborough’s Knight.

Talks with both clubs are taking place over the structure of the deals and one or both defenders could land at Loftus Road.

Forest defender Cook, 32, is now into the final year of his contract at the City Ground and is expected to move on.

He made just 12 appearances in the Premier League for Nottingham Forest last term, with injury also restricting his opportunities.

Knight also has just a year left on his deal and he made 39 appearances for Peterborough over the course of last season.

The Posh defender has experience of the Championship and has turned out 73 times in the division.