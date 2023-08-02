KV Kortrijk are still discussing the structure of a potential loan move with Cardiff City for Charlton Athletic and Portsmouth target Isaak Davies, according to the Sunday Mirror.

The 21-year-old forward is a product of Cardiff City’s academy and he broke into the first team in the 2021/22 campaign, making 28 league appearances while netting twice.

Last season, Davies fell down the pecking order and featured ten times for the Bluebirds, managing only two starts.

His chances of making the first-team squad for Cardiff City’s upcoming campaign are low as Erol Bulut has already strengthened his forward options and is still searching for a centre forward.

Davies has no shortage of suitors, as Charlton Athletic and Portsmouth have registered their interest in the youngster and want to loan him for the next season.

Belgian side KV Kortrijk are in the hunt for Davies’s signature and they are still discussing a structure for a loan move with Cardiff City.

Kortrijk are keen on completing the deal and have already held talks regarding a potential loan move with Davies.

Charlton have signed Alfie May, but Dean Holden still wants to add another forward to his line-up and believes Davies fits the profile.

Pompey have signed a host of new faces but John Moushino is still insisting on further strengthening their squad with a loan deal for Davies.

Now it remains to be seen whether Charlton or Portsmouth will be able to swoop in with a bid to take the 21-year-old to their club.