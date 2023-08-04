Crystal Palace are working on a deal to sign Newcastle United target Lewis Hall on loan from Chelsea, according to the South London Press.

The 18-year-old broke into the Chelsea first-team last season and made an impression in nine Premier League appearances.

He is not expected to get a consistent run of games in the Chelsea first-team in the upcoming campaign and the club are open to loan offers for him.

Hall has been on Newcastle’s radar this summer but the defender is likely to move across London in the ongoing window.

It has been claimed that Crystal Palace are in talks with Chelsea to sign the teenager on a loan deal.

The Eagles admire Hall and are working on a deal to take him to Selhurst Park on loan for next season.

The England Under-21 international is expected to sign a new contract with Chelsea before being loaned out.

Crystal Palace have had success in signing players on loan from Chelsea since getting promoted to the Premier League in 2013.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Patrick Bamford, Michy Batshuayi and Conor Gallagher have had spells at Crystal Palace and the club are hopeful that Hall will join that list.