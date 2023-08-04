West Ham United manager David Moyes is bemused by the club’s transfer strategy amid disagreements with director of football Tim Steidten, according to journalist Duncan Castles.

Even after guiding the Hammers to their first piece of silverware in 43 years, the veteran manager is struggling to add options to his squad in the summer.

West Ham have cash to spend after banking £105m from selling Declan Rice to Arsenal, but issues behind the scenes have hindered their efforts.

Further cash is expected to come in with Gianluca Scamacca and Nikola Vlasic set to be sold.

Moyes wants James Ward-Prowse from Southampton, but Steidten believes he is too expensive at £40m and is looking at cheaper options.

The West Ham boss is claimed to be bemused by the club’s transfer strategy this summer.

There are a number of options that West Ham have been looking into, though nothing concrete has happened yet.

And with the clock ticking down on the transfer window, Moyes will be keen for West Ham to act quickly to make additions.