Former Rangers midfielder Malik Tillman is deciding between joining PSV Eindhoven or Sheffield United and a decision is expected soon.

Tillman spent last term on loan at Scottish giants Rangers and the Gers had an option to sign him permanently from Bayern Munich.

They did not trigger it, despite suggestions they would, and now Tillman is set to make his next move, with another temporary exit from Bavaria on the cards.

The midfielder is now deciding between PSV Eindhoven and Sheffield United, according to Sky Deutschland.

Tillman is set to decide what to do and he is expected to settle on his choice soon.

It is suggested that the loan will either have an option to buy or an obligation to buy, which will be set at over €10m.

Tillman’s chances of game time if he stays at Bayern Munich this season will be limited and his agents have been looking for solutions for him.

It now appears that Tillman will either be playing his football in the Premier League or the Eredivisie in the new campaign.