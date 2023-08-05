West Ham have tabled their verbal offer for Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez as they push to sign him this summer, it has been claimed in the Netherlands.

The Hammers have been expected to make progress in talks to sign the Mexican midfielder this weekend.

Alvarez has given his approval to a move to West Ham and has even agreed personal terms on a contract with the Hammers.

Unlike many other targets, both David Moyes and director of football Tim Steidten are on the same page when it comes to signing the midfielder this summer.

According to Dutch daily De Telegraaf, Ajax received West Ham’s verbal offer earlier this morning as part of the negotiations.

The Hammers are prepared to pay a fee of €30m to take the midfielder to the London Stadium in the ongoing transfer window.

West Ham are expected to table the official bid on paper this afternoon to formally open talks with Ajax.

Once the bid is in on paper, Steidten and his Ajax counterpart Sven Mislintat will start negotiations for Alvarez’s proposed move to West Ham.

Ajax want somewhere around €40m before agreeing to sanction the midfielder’s sale this summer.