Birmingham City want to find a replacement before they let goalkeeper John Ruddy go to Luton Town and are looking urgently, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Luton, who are set to play top-flight football for the first time since 1992, are looking to strengthen their squad in order to cope with the competition that will be on offer in the Premier League next season.

A number of signings have already been confirmed and the Hatters are on the lookout to add to that.

Ruddy, who has been on Birmingham City’s books since last summer and missed just three of the 46 games the Blues played last season, is one player Rob Edwards’ side have zeroed in on.

In fact, a fee has also been agreed between the two clubs, though time will be needed to get the move over the line.

Birmingham want to find a replacement for Ruddy before they can sanction a sale of their goalkeeper.

Blues are searching and have added real urgency to their hunt for a shot-stopper.

Luton have just signed Thomas Kaminski from Blackburn Rovers for an undisclosed fee and want to add Ruddy as yet another option to compete with him for the number 1 spot.