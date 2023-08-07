Fiorentina rejected a bid worth £22m with £3m as bonuses last week from a Premier League club for Nicolas Gonzalez and now it has been revealed that the bid came from Everton.

Gonzalez, 25, has been plying his trade for Fiorentina since 2021 and has established himself as an attacking cornerstone at the Florence side.

His sublime on-field performances have piqued the interest of Everton, with Sean Dyche’s team eyeing bolstering their upfront stocks.

The Merseyside outfit have already brought Arnaut Danjuma on loan to Goodison Park and they are keen on moving to add further reinforcements.

Fiorentina are said to have rejected a £22m plus £3m in bonuses bid for the star attacker and Everton tabled the rejected bid, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira.

Dyche’s side are hoping to improve upon last term’s performances despite going through financial constraints.

The Toffees are keen on reshaping their squad in a bid not to get dragged into a relegation scrap again.

Now it remains to be seen whether Dyche’s side will move again with an improved offer for Gonzalez in the coming days, with the Premier League campaign beginning this weekend.