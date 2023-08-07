West Ham United have told Nottingham Forest and Wolves that they cannot pay in instalments for defender Aaron Cresswell, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Experienced defender Cresswell has been linked with an exit from the London Stadium this summer.

Wolves are keen to take him to Molineux to add to their defensive options, while Nottingham Forest are also chasing his signature.

However, West Ham are playing hardball on Cresswell’s exit deal and want the transfer fee paying in one guaranteed chunk.

They are not interested in accepting instalments or any other add-ons and want the fee for Cresswell paying at once.

Whether Wolves and Nottingham Forest are prepared to play ball on those terms remains to be seen.

Wolves have been battling to stay on the right side of financial fair play concerns, while Nottingham Forest spent heavily last summer.

Cresswell is now into the final year of his contract at West Ham.

The defender has made over 300 appearances for West Ham since joining the club in the summer of 2014.