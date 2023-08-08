Liverpool have registered their interest in Everton target and Sheffield United attacker Daniel Jebbison, according to Yorkshire Live.

The 20-year-old centre forward came through the ranks of the Sheffield United academy and is very highly rated by the Blades.

Jebbison featured 16 times for the Blades last season and he is attracting interest from Premier League clubs.

Everton are looking to strengthen their attacking department and they have retained an interest in the forward since last season.

Now it has been claimed that Everton’s Merseyside rivals Liverpool have also registered their interest in the Sheffield United attacker.

Jebbison has entered the final year of his contract with Sheffield United and the club are currently in conversations over a new deal with the forward.

Sheffield United are keen on retaining his services, as after the departure of Iliman Ndiaye, they are short on forward options.

Everton are keen on him and they are set to provide tough competition to Liverpool for Jebbison’s signature.

Now it remains to be seen whether Liverpool will make a move to snatch Jebbison from Bramall Lane or continue to monitor his situation.