Milot Rashica has made it clear to Norwich City that he wants to join Turkish giants Galatasaray in the ongoing transfer window.

The winger spent last season on loan at Galatasaray and scored six times and provided seven assists in 30 appearances for the club.

He still has two years left on his contract with Norwich but he has no plans to play in the Championship with the Canaries this term if he has his way.

Galatasaray are interested in signing him on a permanent deal but they are yet to reach an agreement with the Canaries.

Rashica is now applying pressure on Norwich and according to Turkish daily Hurriyet, he has told the club that he wants to return to Galatasaray.

The winger wants the move and he is pushing the Championship club to work out an agreement with the Turkish giants.

Galatasaray have offered to pay a fee of €5m to take the winger back to the club in the ongoing transfer window.

Norwich are holding out for a fee of around €8m before agreeing to sell the winger this summer.

Rashica already has an agreement on personal terms in place with the Turkish side.