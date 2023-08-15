Tottenham Hotspur could submit a bid to Crystal Palace to sign Eberechi Eze in the closing weeks of the summer transfer window, according to the Daily Express.

The 25-year-old attacking midfielder joined Crystal Palace in the summer of 2020 from Queens Park Rangers.

Eze has established himself as a regular in the Palace squad and featured in 38 league games for the Eagles last season, netting ten goals.

Tottenham are rebuilding under new boss Ange Postecoglou and Eze is on their radar.

They have money in the bank after Harry Kane’s sale and it has been claimed that they might spring a surprise and go in with a bid in the coming weeks to snatch Eze from their London rivals Crystal Palace.

Roy Hodgson is an admirer of Eze’s talents and is keen to keep the midfielder at Selhurst Park.

Losing Eze in a summer where Wilfried Zaha has gone and Michael Olise is likely to follow, would be a huge blow for Crystal Palace.

Eze has two years left on his Palace contract and now it remains to be seen whether Spurs will make any move for the midfielder.