Championship side Leicester City have not yet reached any agreement to sign Yunus Akgun from Galatasaray, it has been claimed in Turkey.

After letting a number of players go following their relegation, the Foxes are looking at options to restock their squad for the hectic Championship season.

They have shortlisted the Turkish winger as an option down the wing with the view that he will be able to contribute with an attacking threat.

However, uncertainty still remains regarding the Foxes’ move for Akgun as things have been moving slowly.

According to Turkish journalist Mustafa Ozgur Sancar, Galatasaray have not reached any agreement with any club regarding the sale of the player.

However, clarification regarding Akgun’s future is expected to be found as early as the beginning of next week.

In case the player eventually leaves, it will either be for Leicester or a club from France in the form of Bordeaux, who have also been on his trail.

Akgun finished last season with five-goal contributions from 28 matches overall as Galatasaray clinched the domestic league title.