Former Leeds United star Matthew Kilgallon has insisted that it is high time the Whites make some tough decisions on the squad in the coming days.

Leeds played out a 1-1 draw against West Brom at home on Friday night and are still waiting for their first league win of the season.

They have two points from their opening three Championship games and there is turbulence behind the scenes as the club look to stem the exodus of players from the squad.

Willy Gnonto has slapped in a transfer request and Luis Sinisterra is also looking to force his way out of the club.

And Kilgallon admitted that with less than two weeks left in the transfer window, Leeds are running out of time and need to start taking the tough calls now.

He stressed that there is a nucleus of a good team in there if Leeds can sort out who is staying, who is going and who is coming into the squad in the last leg of the transfer window.

The former White said on BBC Radio Leeds: “It’s getting closer and closer for the window to close and some decisions have to be made quickly.

“Get it done now and see what Leeds can bring in.

“Who is going, who is staying – they need to really focus on getting this sorted now because there is a team in there if they get it right.

“There is a team there but I’d like to see get the business done sooner rather than later.”

Daniel Farke insisted after the game that the club will start taking calls on important transfer business in the coming days.