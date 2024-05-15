Liverpool bound Arne Slot has revealed his 20 per cent rule which he feels is essential for winning matches at the top level.

Slot, the current Feyenoord boss, is poised to move to Liverpool in the summer to take on the tough task of succeeding Jurgen Klopp.

The pressure will be on the Dutchman to deliver on Merseyside, with Liverpool fans accustomed to silverware and title challenges under Klopp.

Slot has a clear idea of what is needed to win on a regular basis at the highest level and has revealed his 20 per cent rule.

“If you are not 20 per cent better than your opponent in matches, you can lose points”, Slot told Dutch daily the Algemeen Dagblad.

Slot also admits that he finds the pressure involved with being a manager to be huge and feels that managers at big clubs are constantly on the edge of having too much on their plate.

“I think almost every coach of a top club is on the edge of being overworked”, the Dutchman explained.

“Being a head coach is a very tough job.

“Especially at a top club with so many opinion makers in front of you every week.”

Liverpool have shuffled their set-up ahead of Klopp leaving and Slot is expected to have less power at the club than the German enjoyed.

Even so, the Dutchman will be under intense scrutiny and experience the big pressure which eventually drained Klopp.