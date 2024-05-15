Aston Villa are showing interest in taking midfielder Carlos Soler from Paris Saint-Germain and have been ‘knocking on the player’s door for several months’.

The Spaniard is valued by PSG and boss Luis Enrique, but is unhappy with the amount of game time he has received at the Parc des Princes.

There is no pressure on Soler to leave the French giants, however he could decide to head elsewhere and Villa boss Unai Emery is an admirer.

Aston Villa have, according to Spanish outlet Relevo, been ‘knocking on the player’s door for several months’ in a bid to convince him to move to Villa Park.

The Premier League side value his ability to operate in different positions in midfield and further forward and feel he fits the bill.

Soler though has not decided what he wants to do and could look favourably upon a return to Spain.

PSG will not block an exit for the 27-year-old if their financial demands are met.

Soler has been on the books at PSG since completing a move to the club from Valencia in 2022.