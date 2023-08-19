West Ham United are still focused on signing Ajax star Mohammed Kudus despite Lucas Paqueta’s proposed move to Manchester City collapsing, according to the Guardian.

Paqueta’s move to Manchester City has collapsed due to FA investigations into potential betting breaches involving the West Ham star.

The Hammers made a move on several targets with the expectation of bagging a big fee from the Brazilian’s departure but that is no longer happening.

Their move for Elye Wahi has stalled and the Montpellier striker is now expected to join Lens in the coming days.

But it has been claimed that the Hammers are still interested in getting their hands on Ajax’s attacking midfielder Kudus.

The Ghanaian has been expected to leave Ajax this summer but his future is still up for debate.

West Ham are making a concerted effort to land the player despite the prospect of Paqueta staying at the club.

Hammers technical director Tim Steidten has taken personal control of the negotiations and he is confident of getting a deal over the line.

They are close to reaching an agreement with Ajax for the signature of the player this summer.