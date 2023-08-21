Fulham have held initial talks with Leicester City regarding a deal to bring Timothy Castagne to Craven Cottage this summer, according to Sky Sports.

The 27-year-old Belgian right-back is expected to leave the King Power Stadium this summer and has several suitors in the transfer window.

Fulham boss Marco Silva wants to bring in a right-back before the transfer window closes on 1st September.

Silva believes Castagne is the ideal candidate for his squad and he is pushing to sign the Leicester City star.

It has been claimed that the Cottagers have held initial talks with Leicester regarding a possible deal for the Belgian.

Castagne has two more years left on his contract and has yet to feature for Leicester this season.

Fulham are also in the race for Southampton’s Kyle Walker-Peters but Castagne is their priority target.

With only two weeks remaining in the transfer window, it remains to be seen whether Fulham will be able to agree a deal with Leicester for the right-back.