Fulham are keeping a keen eye on Union Berlin full-back Josip Juranovic, it has been claimed in Germany.

The Cottagers finished in the top half of the Premier League last season and they are looking to replicate their good work this season as well.

They have made three new signings for this campaign and they are looking to add more players before the transfer window closes.

Layvin Kurzawa and Cedric Soares have left for their parent clubs following the end of their respective loan spells and Marco Silva is trying to add at least one more full-back to increase squad depth.

According to German magazine Kicker, the Craven Cottage outfit have shown interest in Union Berlin right-back Juranovic.

The Croatian international has experience of British football gained at Celtic.

Juranovic made 36 appearances for the German club last season and made nine goal contributions in the process.

It has been suggested that even though the Croatian is not a certain starter at the German club, he is unlikely to entertain a move in the transfer window.

Now it remains to be seen if the Cottagers will pursue their Juranovic interest and make an offer for him in the upcoming days.