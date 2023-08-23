Aston Villa will push for a buy-back clause in any agreement to sell Leeds United and Sheffield United target Cameron Archer this summer, according to The Athletic.

Archer came on for a cameo towards the end of Aston Villa’s 4-0 home win over Everton at the weekend but is expected to leave the club in the coming days.

He had a terrific loan spell in the second half of last season at Middlesbrough where he scored eleven times in 20 Championship appearances.

Leeds are interested in getting their hands on him and he has also attracted interest from Sheffield United.

Aston Villa are willing to sell him rather than agree on another loan move but it has been claimed that they want a buy-back clause in any agreement to move on Archer.

The Midlands club need to balance their books for financial fair play considerations and it is one of the reasons why they want to sell the 21-year-old.

Being an academy graduate, Archer’s potential sale would be noted as pure profit on the club’s balance sheet.

However, Villa do not want to lose complete control of his future and want a buy-back in any agreement.

The club want the option of having him back at a more suitable time in the future if Archer continues to develop.