Qatari outfit Al Arabi are set to table a bid for Manchester United-linked midfielder Marco Verratti, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils are in the transfer market and they are looking to bring in at least one more midfielder this summer.

Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United but nothing has materialised yet.

Manchester United also have PSG midfielder Verratti on their radar, but he could be heading elsewhere.

The Parisian side have made the defensive midfielder available in the market as they are looking to balance the books.

The Italian midfielder agreed personal terms with Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal in July, however, they had no deal with the French giants.

Now, Qatari club Al Arabi are on the verge of submitting a bid for Verratti and the negotiations are expected to enter crucial stages soon.

It remains to be seen if the Red Devils will show some urgency to pursue Verratti as Al Arabi are trying to approach the player.