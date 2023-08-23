West Ham United midfielder Lucas Paqueta could leave the club for Manchester City in the January transfer window, according to Sky Sports.

The Sky Blues had been actively pursuing a deal for Paqueta and eventually agreed a £80m fee in principle with the Hammers for the transfer of the player.

However, the FA launching an investigation into betting breaches involving Paqueta led to the deal being called off.

Manchester City have since turned their interest elsewhere, though the player’s camp believe that an interest can be rekindled in January.

Paqueta’s camp are optimistic that the midfielder’s move to Manchester City could happen in January.

The Hammers have been pushing for a deal for Ajax star Mohammed Kudus, who could step into Paqueta’s role in the attacking midfield area.

In spite of Paqueta’s move collapsing, Moyes’ side have been still actively pursuing a deal for the 23-year-old.

In spite of being slow starters in the summer transfer market, the Hammers have picked up pace by making as many as three signings in the form of Edson Alvarez, James Ward-Prowse and Konstantinos Mavropanos.