Wolverhampton Wanderers have not yet received an offer from Manchester City for midfielder Matheus Nunes, according to talkSPORT.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is keen to do business for a midfielder before the transfer window closes.

He wanted to sign West Ham United’s Lucas Paqueta, but the deal collapsed amid the midfielder being involved in an FA investigation for betting rule breaches.

Now the Cityzens are switching their attention to Nunes and are keen to sign him.

It has been claimed that Manchester City will need to offer over £60m to make Wolves consider selling the player.

However, Wolves do not yet have anything to think about as no offer has arrived.

Manchester City are yet to pull the trigger on an official offer to take Nunes to the Etihad.

Wolves snapped up Nunes from Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon last summer and splashed a substantial €45m to take him to Molineux.