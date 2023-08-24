Sheffield Wednesday boss Xisco Munoz has revealed that the Owls are focused on bringing in two or three players before the end of the transfer window.

The Hillsborough outfit had an unpleasant start to their return to the Championship this season and have failed to register a single point out of their last three league games.

Sheffield Wednesday have brought in a host of new faces after a slow start to the transfer window and they are still being linked with several targets.

Munoz revealed that Sheffield Wednesday are looking into different leagues at the moment to bring in players to strengthen their squad.

And the Wednesday boss stated that they are focused on signing two or three players before the transfer window shuts on 1st September.

“We are looking at the Premier League, Championship, Ligue 1, La Liga”, Munoz said at a press conference.

“We are trying to sign different players.

“We are focused on two or three players.”

On Saturday, Munoz will take his team to Wales to lock horns with Erol Bulut’s Cardiff City and they will be determined to snatch their first win of this Championship campaign.