Southampton have rejected Everton’s £22m verbal offer for Kamaldeen Sulemana as Saints want £30m for the player, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Everton are keen on adding to their forward options this summer and they have Southampton’s 21-year-old Sulemana on their wish list.

Southampton brought in Sulemana from Rennes in the January transfer window and the wide-man made 18 league appearances for Saints last season.

Dyche is an admirer of Sulemana’s talents and is pushing Everton to sign the left-winger; French side Nice also want him.

The Toffees have submitted a verbal offer in the region of £22m to Southampton for Sulemana.

But it has been claimed that Saints have rejected that bid as Everton’s offer failed to match their expectations.

Southampton have slapped a £30m valuation on the winger, who has four years left with the St Mary’s outfit.

Demarai Gray is closing in on a move out of Goodison Park this summer and Everton consider Sulemana an ideal replacement for the Jamaican international.

As the transfer window nears its end it remains to be seen whether Everton will match Southampton’s valuation for the winger to take him to Goodison Park.