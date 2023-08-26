Newcastle United centre-back Jamaal Lascelles is not likely to push for a move away from St. James’ Park in the ongoing transfer window, according to Chronicle Live.

Lascelles has been plying his trade for the Magpies since 2014 and has made 202 league appearances for the St. James’ Park outfit.

The former England Under-21s star has yet to feature for Eddie Howe’s team in the Premier League this season.

The defender is said to be of interest to Turkish giants Besiktas, with the Super Lig outfit keen on making further additions to their backline.

But the Magpies are reluctant to let their defender leave from St. James’ Park this summer.

And it is now suggested that the centre-back is also tipped not to exert force on a potential departure from Howe’s squad this summer.

Newcastle are eager to retain their squad depth in their right-sided centre-back ranks, with the Premier League side eyeing making an impact on the Champions League this season.

And they are expecting another notable spell from Lascelles this season amid their hopes of replicating last term’s displays.