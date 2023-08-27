Anderlecht winger Francis Amuzu could be loaned out to Nottingham Forest if he completes a move to Olympiacos.

The Greek giants are trying to convince Anderlecht to part with the winger before the transfer window closes.

They have gone in with an offer to loan him with an obligation to buy of €6.5m, but Anderlecht have turned it down and placed a €9m asking price on his head.

Olympiacos are expected to try again and, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, there is a possibility that after joining the Greeks, Amuzu could be loaned out to Nottingham Forest.

Amuzu is keen to grab the opportunity in front of him and talks are still taking place.

The attacker made a total of 50 appearances for Anderlecht across all competitions last season as he featured heavily.

Amuzu, 24, came through the youth ranks at Anderlecht and has played all his club football for the Belgian giants.

His contract with the Belgian side still has another two years left to run.