Celtic are expected to announce the arrival of Honduran striker Luis Palma in the next 24 to 48 hours, it has been claimed in Greece.

The Scottish champions have not made their usual blistering start to the season and looked short in their 0-0 home draw against St. Johnstone at the weekend.

Brendan Rodgers is keen to bring in a number of players before the window closes on Friday night.

The Celtic boss wants more attacking reinforcements as his side have looked lacklustre upfront at the start of the season.

And according to Greek outlet Sportime, the Glasgow giants are on the verge of signing Palma from Aris Salonika.

Celtic have been in talks with Aris over getting a deal done to take the forward to Parkhead this summer.

A deal is close to getting agreed upon between the two sides and he is expected to be in Scotland soon.

The deal is on its way to completion and Celtic are expected to announce his arrival in the next 24 to 48 hours.