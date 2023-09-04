Stevenage chairman Phil Wallace has insisted that the League One side have seen enough of former Tottenham Hotspur starlet Harvey White to know he is a quality player.

White came through the academy of the north London club before making his debut in the Europa League in the 2021/22 season.

He was sent out on a loan spell in League One to play for Portsmouth in January 2021, where he impressed with one goal and an assist in 21 appearances.

The central midfielder also made his Premier League debut against Crystal Palace in January this year.

Now he has joined League Two side Stevenage on a permanent basis, picking Steve Evans’ men over other options.

Boro’s chairman has stressed that the club have seen White performing for Spurs’ at youth level and that has convinced them to sign him permanently.

“We’ve seen a lot of Harvey over the years with Spurs U21s playing at The Lamex Stadium”, Wallace said to his club’s in-house media.

“And we’re delighted to conclude this late deal to join us on a permanent transfer”.

The former England youth international will be looking to impress in the third tier of English football with regular game time.