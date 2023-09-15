Daniel Farke has issued a message to his Leeds United players ahead of the game against Millwall at The Den that they should play with passion while keeping their heads calm.

Leeds are 15th in the league table with six points from five games and they are unbeaten in their last three games.

Now the Yorkshire outfit will travel to The Den to lock horns with Millwall, who are unbeaten at home in their last six encounters against Leeds.

Farke admitted that The Den is a tough place to visit and added that the ground could be overwhelming for players who have not played there.

The Leeds boss urged his players to play fearlessly but stay calm, adding that the Whites have to stay alert during every minute of the game.

“We have spoken about it”, Farke said at a press conference.

“The Den is tough to go to.

“It could be impressive for young players or those not used to playing in the Championship.

“We have spoken about it but on the pitch it is a different question.

“Play with fire in the heart but cool in the head.

“You have to fight for second balls and be awake and aware in defence.

“Each and every game at this level is complicated but we don’t travel with fear.”

Leeds have begun the season in a slow manner and now Farke’s side will be hoping to snatch three points from Millwall to kickstart their season.