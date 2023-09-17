Jon Newsome thinks that Leeds United not putting Liam Cooper straight back in the team at Millwall makes perfect sense.

Cooper, who has been out with injury, did not play in the Whites’ 3-0 win at the Den, with Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk forming the centre-back partnership.

The defender was subject to interest from Saudi Arabia in the summer transfer window, but chose to stay put at Elland Road, while the injury did not also help his cause.

Newsome thinks not playing Cooper at Millwall makes perfect sense and believes that with more training sessions under his belt he might be in line for the midweek game.

“When you hear the explanation it makes sense doesn’t it?” Newsome explained post match on BBC Radio Leeds.

“He’s been out for six weeks, done two full training sessions. You’re not going to throw him back in.

“Of course you’re not going to throw him back in, it’s way too early.

“He’ll have done some more running yesterday, more work today, so by the time Wednesday’s game comes he might have half a dozen training sessions under his belt.

“That’s just sensible management.”

With Leeds having kept a clean sheet at Millwall, Daniel Farke will have to decide whether to change his backline by putting Cooper back in.