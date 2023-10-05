Port Vale boss Andy Crosby has warned Portsmouth that his team have shown they have what it takes to win at Fratton Park.

John Mousinho’s side are currently sitting atop the League One standings after making a hugely strong start to the campaign.

Pompey have bagged four consecutive league victories and Port Vale are expected to face a tough test at Fratton Park.

However, Crosby is prepared to take Mousinho’s buoyant side head-on and insisted that Vale have made progress in finding on-field fluidity.

He also alluded to Port Vale’s victory at Oxford last month and hinted that his side could do the same at Fratton Park.

“We have gone to the league leaders [Oxford] at the start of this month and produced a really good performance and got a win”, Crosby told Vale’s in-house media.

“We have got an absolutely top group in there and I will say we are working away, we are working to a new way of playing.

“We are finding difficulties at this moment in terms of defending our box and creating chances around the final third.

“But the bit in between, we have made a real progress this last month.

“Our results have not vindicated that but we will keep working away, we will keep looking, we will keep trying to find solutions.

“So we have got an incredibly honest group who have become really close, so so quickly and I am really proud of them tonight.“

Port Vale were handed a 3-0 humbling at the hands of Bristol Rovers in their last match and it remains to be seen whether they will overcome Pompey’s challenge at Fratton Park.