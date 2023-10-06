Port Vale midfield star Conor Grant has revealed his side will be looking to get the Portsmouth fans to turn on Pompey this weekend.

John Mousinho’s side are eager to secure promotion this term and they are currently leading the League One standings with an unbeaten record.

Port Vale, on the other hand, have suffered back-to-back league defeats against Bolton Wanderers and Bristol Rovers, respectively, and they are likely to face another stern test at Fratton Park.

However, Grant is optimistic about getting a positive result from Vale’s trip to Fratton Park, despite knowing the atmosphere that the Portsmouth fans can generate.

The Port Vale star is keen for his side to encourage the Portsmouth fans to turn on their own team, which would help the visitors.

“Massively, it is a great place to play”, Grant told Port Vale’s in-house media.

“I’ve played there quite a few times and it is a brilliant place to play football.

“And the atmosphere, they do get behind them, but we have got to try and use that to our advantage to try and quieten them down and give us something to cheer about.

“Maybe help them turn on their players.”

Mousinho’s side have so far garnered plaudits for their on-field displays this term and it remains to be seen whether they will be able to keep their unbeaten streak intact against Port Vale.