Oxford United manager Liam Manning has urged the club’s fans to make sure they create more noise than the Bristol Rovers supporters on Saturday.

Manning’s men sit a lofty second in the League One standings at present and will be looking for yet another win when Bristol Rovers come calling.

The U’s have yet to draw a game this season, with a record of eight wins and two defeats in the league to their name, but Bristol Rovers will present a stern test.

The Gas are sure to be well backed by their fans on Saturday, but Manning thinks the Oxford supporters can outdo them.

He feels the supporters have shown they can raise the volume before and wants them to do it again.

“Be even louder, that is the challenge from me, I think”, Manning told the media when asked about whether Oxford’s fans can match the noise of the Gas’ supporters.

“If you look at it, whatever they bring and whatever we have, we have shown it even at Stevenage, we did it there.

“So that is the challenge now at home to create that same atmosphere, that same noise and do a great job and get behind the lads.“

The last meeting between the two sides last season saw Bristol Rovers run out 3-0 winners.