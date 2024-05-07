Napoli and Juventus are both looking at a possible summer swoop for Leeds United attacker Crysencio Summerville following his exploits for the Whites.

Summerville has been a pivotal part of Leeds United’s success in the second division this season making as many as 28 goal contributions in 43 league appearances for Daniel Farke’s team.

His progress has not gone unchecked with interest arriving from as far as Italy.

Two of Serie A’s heavyweights have now zeroed in on Summerville and are looking at the Leeds star as a summer option.

According to Italian daily La Repubblica (via Arena Napoli), Juventus and Napoli are keen on Summerville.

The pair are closely monitoring Summerville, with Napoli in particular looking to snap up young talents and then sell them for a profit.

It is suggested that Leeds would be looking for €25m to let the Dutchman move on.

However, if Leeds win promotion to the Premier League they are likely to view Summerville as a key man and want to keep hold of him.