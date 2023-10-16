Shrewsbury Town boss Matt Taylor has stated that players returning from international duty and injury will make his job difficult when picking a team against Derby County on Saturday.

Derby are on a seven-match unbeaten run and are in ninth place in the League One table with 18 points from eleven games.

Next, the Rams are set to visit the New Meadow at the weekend to take on a Shrewsbury Town side who are expecting a host of players returning to the squad from injury and international duty before the Derby game.

Shrewsbury boss Taylor believes that Derby will come to the Meadow with the intention of securing three points on Saturday.

And Taylor admitted that he and his coaching staff will be put in a selection dilemma with several players returning from injury and international duty before the game against Derby.

“We are most definitely pushing the limits of the players that we have available at the moment and we will continue to do that”, Taylor told Shrewsbury Town’s media.

“And as and when we start getting players back from injury and the two boys will return from international duty, it will make my job very difficult and the coach’s job because I have to pick a team that can try and get a result against the Derby team that I am sure will want to come to our stadium and get three points.”

Shrewsbury are unbeaten in their last three meetings with Derby and Paul Warne’s side will have the task on their hands to change that record.